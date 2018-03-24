Newport News man hears gunshots, realizes he was shot in the leg

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A man was shot in the leg while walking back from a convenience store Saturday night in Newport News.

Police say they were called to the scene of the shooting around 7:20 p.m.

When they arrived to the area on Manor Road, they found a 57-year-old man who had been shot.

The man said he heard gunshots and began to run. He felt a stinging sensation on his leg and realized he had been shot.

Police say the man continued to run home and called 911. Medics responded to the scene as well, but the man was not transported. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

There is no suspect information at this time and the investigation is ongoing.