NCDOT ferries transitioning to spring schedule

MANNS HARBOR, N.C. (WAVY) -The North Carolina Department of Transportation Ferry Division announced they are transiting to their spring schedules on two ferry routes.

Starting on March 27, the Hatteras-Ocracoke route will move to its full spring schedule, going from 18 daily round trips to 26. The spring schedule will stay in place until May 15, when the route transitions to a full summer slate of 36 daily round trips.

On Sunday, April 1, the Southport-Fort Fisher route will add two daily round trips to its schedule, from 14 to 16. This will remain in place through Labor Day.

For more information on the North Carolina Ferry Schedules, go to www.ncferry.org.