Man sentenced after Suffolk small plane crash

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man who admitted he didn’t have a pilot’s license after crashing a plane in Suffolk has been sentenced to 14 days in jail.

Robert Gray Jr. crashed his 1972 Piper Aircraft in a field near the intersection of Cherrygrove Road and Greenway Road in July 2017.

He had a student pilot license at the time, but it was expired, and his medical conditions — including a prosthetic leg — prevented him from getting clearance to fly.

Gray claimed the prosthetic leg got stuck in the plane’s brake during the accident.

He was also sentenced to a year of supervised release and was ordered to pay more than $30,000 in restitution.