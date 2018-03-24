JCC Police searching for fraud suspects

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Two women are wanted for a fraud incident at a Walmart Neighborhood Market, according to James City County Police.

On March 2nd, two females entered the store and asked the cashier load $1,000 to a prepaid Walmart debit card. Both females left the store without paying after the card was loaded.

Witnesses told police that the women left the area in a newer model, white, 4-door SUV.

If you have any information on the women’s whereabouts, please call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.