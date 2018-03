SURRY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Two people are displaced from their home after it was destroyed by a fire Saturday afternoon.

The Surry County Emergency Coordinator says they received a call about the fire around 1 p.m.

Crews headed to Lebannon Road in Spring Grove to put the fire out, but were unable to salvage the home.

The Red Cross is helping the two residents who were displaced. Officials say there were no injuries.

The cause is still under investigation.