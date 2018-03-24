Green Flash Brewing puts Va. Beach brewery up for sale

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Green Flash Brewing Company put its Virginia Beach brewery up for sale following a shift in workforce and sales over the past year, according to The Full Pint Craft Beer News website.

The Green Flash Brewing Company faced a few challenges that forced them to withdraw from some markets shortly after the Virginia Beach brewery opening in November 2016. In January, the company started shifting and reducing its workforce at the San Diego based headquarters.

Green Flash is holding an online auction through Heritage Global Partners. The company is auctioning off the facility and all assets, including their complete tasting room to the 50 barrel brewing operation.

The brewery and tasting room is a $20 million investment in the city.

