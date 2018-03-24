Driver shot and killed on I-64 drive-by shooting in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia State Police are investigating after someone was shot and killed during an interstate drive-by shooting, Friday evening.

Police say the initial investigation revealed that around 11:30 p.m. a tan Nissan Maxima was driving westbound on I-64 towards the Jefferson Avenue exit lane when another vehicle fired at it.

The driver of the Nissan, 20-year-old Divine Osborne, died at the scene, according to Virginia State Police. The two passengers in the Nissan were not hurt during the incident.

State police say at this stage of the investigation, the shooting appears to be isolated. No other vehicles were hit or targeted. No one in the Nissan could provide a suspect vehicle description or license plate.

Virginia State Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or anyone with information to call (757) 424-6800.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.