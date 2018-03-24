Coast Guard airlifts cruise ship passenger who suffered stroke

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A Coast Guard aircrew medevaced a 76-year-old man off a cruise ship near the mouth of the Chesapeake Bay on Saturday.

Coast Guard officials say the man suffered a stroke and possible internal bleeding while on the cruise ship Norwegian Breakaway.

The cruise ship captain used a satellite phone to contact the Fifth District Command Center in Portsmouth and ask for help.

An aircrew out of Elizabeth City responded. They airlifted the man and a nurse that was on the ship and transported them to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.