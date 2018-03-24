Citizens across Hampton Roads participate in marches, demanding gun control

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Hundreds of people gathered in several different locations across the region to participate in the “March for Our Lives’ movement.

Most of the marches were led by local students.

In Norfolk, crowds gathered near Waterside Drive and walked up Main Street. Students from high schools like Maury, Granby and Churchland were in attendance among other citizens.

At City Hall in Chesapeake, students, teachers and even a local physician who has seen what being shot by an assault rifle does to the body shared their first-hand experiences with gun violence, saying they wanted it to stop now.

Several dozen people joined the movement in Williamsburg as well.

Students in Norfolk told 10 On Your Side’s Aesia Toliver if adults aren’t going to do anything then they are.

” I mean since Columbine this has really been a big issue and I just think it’s getting worse and worse and it’s going to continue that way until any action is taken especially legislative action, ” said Kaylyn Matis, a senior at Western Branch High School.