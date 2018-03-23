Va. Beach man arrested for allegedly threatening to kill Congressman Scott Taylor

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach man was arrested Friday for allegedly threatening to kill Congressman Scott Taylor, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Court documents state 69-year-old Wallace Grove Godwin visited Taylor’s Virginia Beach office on Thursday. After a discussion about marijuana policy, Godwin allegedly said, “Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this. I will just handle this myself.”

The documents also say Godwin pointed at two staffers in the room before leaving and stated, “You two are next.”

This apparently isn’t Godwin’s first interaction like this with Taylor. Last year, Godwin is said to have gone to Taylor’s house and visited the Virginia Beach office; both incidents were described as “aggressive interactions.”

Godwin has been charged with threatening to murder and assault a United States official and is scheduled to make his initial appearance Friday at the federal courthouse in Norfolk at 2:30 p.m.