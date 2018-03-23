Two members of ‘massive’ local drug trafficking group plead guilty

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Two men who prosecutors say were involved in a massive local drug trafficking conspiracy pleaded guilty, and could face decades in prison.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said 42-year-old Antonio Brown, aka “Tony Legal,” was a lieutenant in an organization that included at least 10 people.

Thirty-eight-year-old Roman Hurdle, aka “Rome,” was Brown’s driver and crack manufacturer — or “cook.”

Prosecutors said the two were responsible for delivering roughly three kilograms of heroin, four kilograms of crack, and over 20 kilograms of powder cocaine in Hampton Roads.

Both men pleaded guilty Thursday to conspiracy to distribute heroin and crack cocaine. They could face up to 40 years in prison.

Sentencing was set for June 18.