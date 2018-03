WASHINGTON (WAVY) — President Donald Trump says in a tweet that he is considering vetoing a $1.3 trillion spending bill.

The Senate gave final approval for the bill Friday — appearing to avert another Government shutdown.

Trump accused Democrats in the tweet of abandoning thousands of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients.

The president also said he considering not signing the bill because the border wall “is not fully funded.”