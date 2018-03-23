Sen. Kaine to address school safety with local students

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A group of students is pressuring lawmakers to do something about gun control in the wake of recent school shootings.

The demand has caught the attention of Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.), who plans to hold a meeting with them today to address school safety.

Norfolk students sent Kaine dozens of letters expressing their concern about recent school shootings. Kaine, in turn, plans to Skype with the students at Granby High School and take their questions about steps to reduce gun violence.

Those steps include proposed legislation he supports to take certain guns off the streets and push for universal background checks.

The Skype session is scheduled to take place around 8:30 a.m. Look for updates on WAVY News 10 at Midday.