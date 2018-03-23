Prosecutors: Janitor sold heroin at elementary school in Newport News in 2016

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A man who worked as a janitor at a local elementary school was one of two men sentenced this week for distributing heroin.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Thursday that 28-year-old Aaron Williams was employed as a janitor at Sedgefield Elementary School, and was involved in selling heroin in Hampton and Newport News with 51-year-old Scott Fletcher.

Williams sold heroin he had acquired from Fletcher on the school’s property in October 2016, prosecutors said.

Fletcher and Williams were sentenced to a combined seven years and three months in prison. Williams got one year and nine months — with six years supervised released — while Fletcher got five years and six months, and four years supervised release.