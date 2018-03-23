Officials: Underground electrical line catches fire in VB

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach housing complex was evacuated Thursday after officials say an underground electrical line caught fire.

The Virginia Beach Fire Department said in a Facebook post that a line at Seagate Colony off Shore Drive that was cut had caught fire around 8:25 a.m.

Residents were evacuated as a precaution because smoke entering building — and there was a possibility of nearby transformers being compromised.

Officials said Dominion Energy responded to the scene and secured power to the line. The scene was cleared two hours later.

Underground Electrical Fire VB View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Crews at the scene of an underground electrical fire in Virginia Beach on March 22, 2018. (Credit: Virginia Beach Fire Department). Crews at the scene of an underground electrical fire in Virginia Beach on March 22, 2018. (Credit: Virginia Beach Fire Department). Crews at the scene of an underground electrical fire in Virginia Beach on March 22, 2018. (Credit: Virginia Beach Fire Department). Crews at the scene of an underground electrical fire in Virginia Beach on March 22, 2018. (Credit: Virginia Beach Fire Department). Crews at the scene of an underground electrical fire in Virginia Beach on March 22, 2018. (Credit: Virginia Beach Fire Department). Crews at the scene of an underground electrical fire in Virginia Beach on March 22, 2018. (Credit: Virginia Beach Fire Department).