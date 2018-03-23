Officials: Underground electrical line catches fire in VB

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach housing complex was evacuated Thursday after officials say an underground electrical line caught fire.
The Virginia Beach Fire Department said in a Facebook post that a line at Seagate Colony off Shore Drive that was cut had caught fire around 8:25 a.m.
Residents were evacuated as a precaution because smoke entering building — and there was a possibility of nearby transformers being compromised.
Officials said Dominion Energy responded to the scene and secured power to the line. The scene was cleared two hours later.