Norfolk police officers save man found floating in Knitting Mill Creek

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man found floating on his back in the frigid waters of Knitting Mill Creek was saved by Norfolk police officers just before noon Friday.

Police arrived to Knitting Mill Creek in Colonial Place around 11:40 a.m. and found the man, who officers say was in his 60s, floating 10 to 15 feet from the shoreline, according to a release.

Officers Tyler McElroy, Ryan Shepherd and Michael Torian say medics tried to throw a life ring to the man, but he wasn’t responding.

That’s when McElroy knew he had to jump in.

“We knew he was in trouble, so we did what we had to do” McElroy said.

McElroy brought the man back to shore, where he was pulled from the water by Shepherd, Torian, and firefighter Kevin Harmon.

The officers say the man was extremely pale and disoriented, and was believed to be suffering from hypothermia.

He was taken to Sentara Norfolk General for treatment.

Police aren’t sure how the man got into the water, but conditions would’ve likely led to the man’s death had police not responded.

“It was cold,” said Shepherd. “You didn’t really think about how cold it was until afterwards.”