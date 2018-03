NORFOLK. Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Firefighters put out a small fire at an apartment in the Lockhaven neighborhood overnight.

Firefighters responded to the 1200 block of Daniel Ave. around 3:09 a.m. and were able to quickly extinguish a fire in a first floor apartment. One person who was in the apartment escaped unharmed along with two dogs, according to a fire official.

The apartment on the second floor of the building was not occupied.

No firefighters were injured.