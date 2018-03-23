Nor’easter-battered Outer Banks clean up from another storm

MIRLO BEACH, N.C. (WAVY) — At Mirlo Beach on the Outer Banks, you’re dare to dream the impossible dream, but for homeowners along the shore, it might just be a nightmare.

Digging out has been the word around here. Rex Tillett and Carroll Midgett have been doing the digging.

“It’s high as 6 to 8 feet deep on the road and underneath the houses,” said Tillett.

At Big Gus’ Retreat, Gus might have retreated, but this Jeep didn’t.

“When the tide came in it just pushed sand and pushed the car up, it floated, she’s about two foot off the ground where you’re looking at her right now,” said Midgett.

A lot of sand where it shouldn’t be, and little where it should be.

Like on the coastline, where nor’easter after nor’easter has done a number on the beach, bringing the ocean too close for comfort.

“It’s been quite a year, it sure has, we’ve been getting one right behind the other,” Tillett said.

At one spot the sand is so deep, the stairwell is still buried. At one house, there’s a driveway buried under about four feet of sand.

None of this looking very beachy as tourist season approaches.

“Specially these guys that have the rental cottages and all, it’s knocking them out of their money. Nobody’s getting to make anything out of it until we get it all opened back up,” Tillett said.

Down the road, more sand, more cleanup.

“A lot of water, a lot of sand, a lot of debris,” said Kalim Williams with OBX Services, who was busy as well.

For houses that hug the beach, sand was brought right into their living room.

“It’s a lot of damage, but we’ll get it done.”

Needing to move mountains, before the tourists descend on the outer banks in two weeks.