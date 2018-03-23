Man charged in Newport News shots fired incident

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A 19-year-old man has been charged by police for a shooting incident that happened earlier this week.

Police say officers on patrol along Chestnut Avenue, in the area of 26th Street, saw three men standing in front of a church before they heard shots fired.

Two men were seen running from the area around the church. The officers detained both men after a foot chase.

Police say 19-year-old Gerald Bullock was arrested following an investigation. A 27-year-old shooting victim reportedly identified Bullock.

Bullock has been charged with robbery, malicious wounding, falsely identifying self to law enforcement and two counts use of a firearm in a felony.

Stay with WAVY.com for the latest news, weather and traffic updates.