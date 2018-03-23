Joy Fund All-Star Classic set for second go-round at Virginia Wesleyan

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) – Virginia Wesleyan University is set to host the second annual Joy Fund All-Star Classic, which will feature some of the top high school basketball talent on Saturday evening. The classic will feature a private school versus public school boys basketball game, as well as a three-point shooting contest to go along with a girls all-star game.

All the proceeds will benefit the Joy Fund, a non-profit fundraiser, which provides toys to underprivileged children around the holidays.

The girls game will tip off at 1:00 pm, and the boys will tip off at 3:00 pm.