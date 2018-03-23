Hampton Roads students prepare for March For Our Lives rally in Washington

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Bus loads of Hampton Roads students will head to Washington D.C. on Saturday in the hopes of getting one message across to lawmakers: they’re frustrated, and want change.

The March For Our Lives rally is billed as a place for kids and families to take to the streets of the nation’s capital “to demand that their lives and safety become a priority and that we end gun violence and mass shootings in our schools today,” according to the website.

“People are getting frustrated, they’re getting fed up, [they] want to make a difference and they want to see something happen,” said Maya Young, a senior education major at Hampton University. “Want to make sure that [lawmakers] are not just going to say, ‘it happened again ho-hum and let it go by the wayside.”

Nearly 30 students from Hampton University will join with students from Norfolk State University and Old Dominion University to travel to Washington.

“I don’t want kids to feel like they are going to a prison everyday,” Young said. “I shouldn’t have to lock my doors … my windows … have everything locked up in a safe environment. Children should not have be worrying about whether or not a gunman will come in a classroom and what will happen to their classmates that day.”

The March For Our Lives rally was organized in the wake of the Parkland, Florida, school shooting that killed 17.