Flyover for fallen aviator expected near NAS Oceana

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A flyover is expected to take place Friday afternoon near Naval Air Station Oceana for an aviator who was killed in a crash off the coast of Florida, U.S. Navy officials say.

A private service was held Friday for Lt. Cdr. James Brice Johnson. He and Lt. Caleb Nathaniel King died after their F/A-18F Super Hornet crashed about a mile from Naval Air Station Key West.

Johnson was part of the Oceana-based “Blacklions” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 213. He was also a 2007 graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy.

