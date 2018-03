VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — No one was hurt after a car rear-ended a Virginia Beach school bus carrying students Friday afternoon.

Dispatchers say the crash happened just before 3:20 p.m. in the 200 block of South Independence Boulevard.

The bus, carrying five students from Pembroke Elementary School, was rear-ended by a car, according to Virginia Beach Schools Spokesperson Eileen Cox.

No one was injured and parents were notified.