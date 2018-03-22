Two women injured in Newport News shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Two women were injured in a drive-by shooting in the 600 block of Ridley Circle Tuesday evening.

Newport News police say one victim, a 25-year-old Portsmouth woman, was found in the area of 16th Street and Jefferson Avenue suffering from a gunshot wound to the hand. A second victim, a 29-year-old Newport News woman, was located in the 600 block of Ridley Circle with a gunshot wound to the leg.

The investigation revealed that the two victims were talking with each other in the 600 block of Ridley Circle when a passenger in a dark-colored vehicle fired several shots. The first victim was a passenger in a white sedan at the time of the shooting. The driver of the sedan drove from the area, stopping at 16th Street and Jefferson Avenue. The second victim was stayed at the scene.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers on scene noticed an unoccupied car damaged by gunfire.

Witnesses told police the dark-colored car was last seen heading eastbound on 16th Street towards Jefferson Avenue.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.