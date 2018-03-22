Local areas awarded emergency management grants

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP/WAVY) — Localities across the state are getting a combined $420,000 in emergency management grants.

Gov. Ralph Northam said in a news release Wednesday that the Virginia Department of Emergency Management will administer the funds, which Virginia receives annually from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

A total of 47 projects were submitted by 37 localities for the competitive grant process. Twenty-eight were awarded.

The statement says the grants will enable enhancements to the state’s preparedness for all types of disasters. The money will go to five types of categories, such as mass casualty equipment or supplies, or public alert, warning and notification systems.

Five cities or counties in eastern Virginia were awarded money:

Hampton Mass Care Equipment and Supplies $30,000 Mathews County Mass Care Equipment and Supplies $15,000 Newport News CBRNE/ HAZMAT Equipment $29,900 Portsmouth Public Alert, Warning and Notification Systems $6,330 Virginia Beach Mass Care Equipment and Supplies $15,000