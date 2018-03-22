Lake Taylor hoops looks back on memorable first state title

NORFOLK (WAVY) – Kenny Brown remembers the moment he realized the dream was a reality. With 6.8 seconds left, and Ty-Quan McNair at the line looking to make it a six-point Lake Taylor lead, Brown found out the Titans’ opponent, John Handley, had no timeouts left.

The seconds ticked away, Brown raised both hands in victory, and the Titans had finally won their long awaited state championship. “The feeling just came over me all at once,” said Brown, the team’s long-time head coach. “I started pumping my fists saying, ‘It’s over! We did it!'”

After 17 long years, and a number of recent heartbreaks, Brown could finally celebrate a title, and the Titans could celebrate the school’s first ever championship in boys’ basketball.