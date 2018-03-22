Judge denies bond for Port Authority officer facing child porn charges

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — An officer with the Virginia Port Authority facing charges of child pornography will stay behind bars for the time being.

A judge denied bond for 51-year-old John Princeton during a hearing on Thursday.

Princeton is faced with more than three dozen counts of child pornography after Virginia Beach police arrested him last month.

The Port of Virginia put him on unpaid administrative leave while they investigate the case internally.

10 On Your Side has learned that Princeton spent nearly two decades as a Portsmouth police detective. His trial is scheduled to start next month.