PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Next month the Boston Marathon will become the center of the running universe as it has every April for 122 years. History will be made in 2018 though, when two men from Hampton Roads defy all the odds and obstacles that life with Autism and blindness has tried to put in their way.

Ashton McCormick and Michael Davis have qualified to run the Boston Marathon as a duo, and will represent the local chapter of “Team Hoyt.” To support their inspiring journey, click here.