Former Hampton officer arrested in Idaho on drug, tampering charges

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A former Hampton police officer is facing charges after authorities say he conspired with a group to distribute narcotics in Hampton Roads.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Thursday an indictment named 30-year-old Deangelo Freeman as a co-conspirator with a members of a group who allegedly used a kickboxing gym in Newport News for drug trafficking.

Freeman is also alleged to have provided the identity of a confidential FBI informant to the group.

Members of a local family and several associates were arrested for the conspiracy last November. Authorities said a 9Round gym location at Peninsula Town Center — which was owned by two family members — was used for drug deals.

The nine people arrested last fall were indicted on several charges by a grand jury. Freeman was arrested in Idaho, and was charged with conspiring to possess with intent to distribute narcotics, distribution of narcotics, and tampering with a witness.

Prosecutors said the Hampton Police Division fully cooperated and assisted with an investigation. Police released a statement Thursday on Freeman’s arrest:

The Hampton Police Division is committed to working collaboratively with our federal law enforcement partners. As such the Division has officers assigned to several local federal task forces in the Hampton Roads area. HPD works in partnership with the FBI and has a detective assigned to the Safe Streets Task Force. This partnership allows for an immediate and consistent collaborative investigations involving the Hampton Police Division and the FBI. Deangelo Freeman separated from city employment on 11/09/2017. Mr. Freeman was hired with the Hampton Police Division as a patrolman on 09/30/2010. Any further comments regarding Mr. Freeman would be referred to the United States Attorney’s Office, Eastern District.”

