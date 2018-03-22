Fighter squadron to remember fallen aviators in homecoming

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The “Blacklions” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 213 will return to Virginia Beach Thursday for an emotional homecoming.

The homecoming is one week after two members of squadron were killed after their F/A-18F Super Hornet crashed in Key West, Florida.

U.S. Navy officials said Lt. Cdr. James Brice Johnson and Lt. Caleb Nathaniel King were found in the water after the crash, about a mile from Naval Air Station Key West. The two men later died at a hospital.

Once the squadron returns home to Naval Air Station Oceana, Cdr. Kevin Robb, VFA-213 commanding officer, will make a statement about the loss of Johnson and King.

Johnson, who piloted the super hornet, from the Airforce Academy in 2007. King graduated from the Naval Academy five years ago, and was the weapon systems operator.

The crash remains under investigation.

The “Blacklions” were initially scheduled to return Wednesday, but Navy officials pushed it back due to the weather.

10 On Your Side will be at NAS Oceana for the homecoming. Look for updates later today.