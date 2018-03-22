Authorities warn of recent scams in two North Carolina counties

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Authorities are warning residents of two North Carolina counties of recent scams.

Dare County Sheriff Doug Doughtie says there is an ongoing scam where will call on a number that appears local — and may even be your own.

A vocie on the call requests that you input or speak a pin number or your social security number. Doughtie cautions residents to hang up on the call.

The Chowan County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday also warned its residents of a scam where someone paid a “significant amount of money” for a driveway to be paved.

The job was never completed, and the suspects cashed a check made out for the job immediately.

According to the sheriff’s office the suspects in the case were a father and son team from the Washington County area of the state.

The two are reportedly known for taking advantage of elderly residents.