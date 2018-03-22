Audience: 2018 YWCA Walk A Mile In Her Shoes

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience today was from the YWCA of South Hampton Roads and they’re here to tell us about their Walk a Mile In Her Shoes event next month along with some other great events celebrating the women making big impact in our communities!

YWCA South Hampton Roads

2018 Walk A Mile in Her Shoes Event

Friday, April 27 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

MacArthur Green – Norfolk

Tickets for this great event and the Women of Distinction Event next week are on sale!

Visit YWCA-SHR.org

If you or someone you know are in crisis, you can call their 24-hour crisis hotline at (757) 251-0144