2 charged after 2 children found alone at hotel in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Two people are facing charges after authorities say two children were found alone at a hotel.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to a hotel on Bypass Road around 11:15 p.m. on March 17 for a report of child neglect.

Responding deputies were met by a woman who found a 2-year-old child outside in the parking lot with no one else around.

Deputies say there were no adults in the room the child was in at the hotel. A 1-year-old girl was found in the room.

Markel L. Spikes and Karima D. Ray were both charged with two counts of child abuse and neglect. It is not clear whether Ray and Spikes are the children’s parents or guardians.

The sheriff’s office says Spikes was at work when deputies were called to the hotel.

Ray — who reportedly lives in Newport News — was out with a friend, according to the sheriff’s office. The children were taken to a family member.

Stay with WAVY.com for the latest developments.