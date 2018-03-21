You’re Engaged! So Now What?

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Saying “yes” to one question often opens up a world of questions for brides and grooms-to-be! From when and where to have their wedding, to what to serve for food and beverages to whom to hire for flowers and photography! Today the folks from Showbride joined us to tell couples that they don’t have to say “yes” to the stress.

Southside Spring Bridal Expo

Sunday, March 25 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Chesapeake Conference Center.

For tickets to this show and a look at other shows coming up, visit SHOWBRIDE.com or call (757) 671-8181

