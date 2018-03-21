What’s Happening: Eggstravaganza, Bike Cruise and Celebration Agriculture

Suffolk Parks and Rec is gearing this event towards families with children 10 years old and under. You can expect an afternoon of crafts, games, pony rides, music and plenty of eggs.

When: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Bennett’s Creek Park

Cost: Free Admission

The group will begin at Sandy Bottom Nature Park and ride through the Northampton area. Afterwards, you can bring you own lunch and enjoy a picnic with the group at the Lakeside Shelter.

When: Bike ride begins at 4 p.m.

Where: Sandy Bottom Nature Park

Cost: Free Admission

This year at Celebration Agriculture enjoy art, music and fun. Shop until you drop at the craft show and from Farmers Market Vendors. The Dallas Band will perform in the center circle.

When: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: City of Virginia Beach Farmer’s Market

Cost: Free Admission