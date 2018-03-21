Winter weather system impacting flights at Norfolk International Airport

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — The Hampton Roads region will start spring with another round of winter weather.

A rain-snow line in a complex weather system shifting across Virginia was already causing travel issues in the Commonwealth.

Virginia State Police said troopers had responded to 250 crashes across the state from midnight through 9 a.m. Wednesday. Locally, there were major problems for those looking to fly into and out of Norfolk.

TRAVEL IMPACTS

Norfolk International Airport said in a tweet that the complex system affecting much of the country was making for a challenging travel day. A photo included in the tweet was causing several cancellations for arriving and departing flights.

It's another challenging day for travel to the northeast. @AmericanAir @Delta @SouthwestAir @united offering change fee waivers for travel to affected cities today and tomorrow. Contact your airline to confirm flight status. #WinterStormToby pic.twitter.com/HqZ8xyTPGD — Norfolk Airport (@NorfolkAirport) March 21, 2018

The cancellations were largely for flights to New York and Philadelphia.

ORF officials said air lines including American, Delta and Southwest were offering change fee waivers for Wednesday and Thursday.

SCHOOL CLOSINGS AND DELAYS

Several school districts in eastern Virginia decided to close early Wednesday because of the weather.

Northampton County Schools in Virginia (1 p.m.)

Schools in Virginia (1 p.m.) Franklin City Public Schools (12:45 p.m.)

Surry County Public Schools (11:30 a.m.)

See a full list of closings and delays at this link.

OVERAL OUTLOOK

The system is expected to bring a mix of rain and snow to Hampton Roads. Some areas could see accumulations, while others will have cold rain and a mix.

