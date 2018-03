PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Only the very best college football players get invited to the NFL Combine that took place last month in Indianapolis. For all the other players, the scouts come to them!

They call it Pro Day! It took place last week at ODU for a handful of local players who dream of playing in the NFL. Lots of pressure performing in front of people who can make or break your career. Find out more in this week’s Reck on the Road.