Portsmouth looking for feedback on new comprehensive plan

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Portsmouth wants to hear from its residents on a vision of the future.

For the past year and a half, the city has been gathering feedback in hopes to shape the next comprehensive plan in the image of what its residents want to see.

Today residents got the chance to check the city’s work and review a draft of the comprehensive plan.

The last plan — called Destination 2025: Setting A Bold New Course — was adopted by the City Council in 2005.

The new plan is called “Build One Portsmouth: Working Together, Shaping Our Future,” and builds upon the 2005 plan, with a leading theme of resilience and sustainability.

Brian Swets, of the Portsmouth Planning Department, said, “Writing the plan is somewhat easy. It’s implementing the plan that is where it gets difficult.”

So far, the city says it has received positive feedback to the plan. The public has until March 29 to provide input.

Residents can signup for email updates because once a plan is adopted. In May, the plan goes to the Portsmouth Planning Commission for its recommendation. City council will then have final approval in June.

More information about the plan can be found at this link.