Police shut down I-95 in Richmond after chase of armed suspect

RICHMOND (WRIC) – Interstate 95 is closed near the Belvidere exit after a police chase ended with an armed subject threatening to kill himself.

Dozens of police cars, including State Police and Henrico Police vehicles, can be seen on traffic cameras in the southbound lanes. Traffic is halted in both directions.

BREAKING: I-95 closed near Belvidere Street exit after police chase ends with man threatened to kill himself. @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/OKcth4j05K — Aaron Thomas (@Aaron8News) March 21, 2018

According to police, the incident began in Henrico when a suspect fled a traffic stop. The pursuit came to a stop on I-95, and police sources say the suspect is now threatening to kill himself. That source also says the suspect has attempted “suicide by cop” in the past. negotiators are on the scene attempting to communicate with the suspect, whose identity has not been released.

MORE: A look at another side of I-95. Road flares and more police presence from a distance. @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/pn3uIQc5r2 — Aaron Thomas (@Aaron8News) March 21, 2018

It’s unclear where the initial traffic stop took place. Henrico Police tweeted that they were “working to peacefully resolve the situation.”