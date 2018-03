NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A homicide investigation is underway in Norfolk, according to police.

Norfolk police said in a tweet officers were dispatched to C Avenue, off Church Street, around 9:35 a.m.

WAVY’s Brett Hall reports a neighbor said she heard at least four gunshots around that time.

No other information was immediately released from police.

