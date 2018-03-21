Police: 168 reports of stolen vehicles in Norfolk since Jan. 1

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A majority of vehicles stolen in Norfolk this year have been left running and unattended, police say.

Police on Tuesday cautioned residents against leaving their cars running after they say a stolen SUV was reportedly used in two armed robberies.

According to police, officers spotted the SUV on March 19 in an area on Tidewater Drive and “converged” on the vehicle and the occupants inside.

Since Jan. 1, police say a total 168 vehicles have been reports stolen in Norfolk — 60 percent of which had been left running. The cautionary message released on Tuesday by police comes amid increases in stolen vehicle reports.

“Stolen autos are an ever-increasing problem in this city. There is only so much that law enforcement can do to prevent this type of crime,” Chief Larry D. Boone saidin a news release. “We need the community to partner with us to stop it”.