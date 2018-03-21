Online petition looking to save Greenies bar in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — An online petition has been started in an effort to save Greenies Beach Bar and Grille in Norfolk.

The City of Norfolk is looking to buy the restaurant from Ronnie Boone Sr. — with the idea of expanding access to the beach in Ocean View.

A petition started by Michelle Willoughby is calling on city to not demolish the bar. The petition states that tearing down the old bar will “adversely impact the families and employees of said establishment with deep community and military ties.”

The petition had a little more than 100 signatures through Wednesday morning.

