NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Officials have closed multiple roads as firefighters battle a house fire in Newport News.

The Newport News Fire Department said in a tweet the fire was on 30th Street. A photo officials posted to Twitter showed heavy smoke billowing out of the house.

Police said in a separate tweet that multiple roads around the scene were closed. It is unclear whether anyone was home or what may have caused the fire.

