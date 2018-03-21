Man arrested for burglarizing Va. Beach homes while residents slept

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A man wanted in a string of recent home burglaries in Virginia Beach has been arrested, police say.

Virginia Beach police said earlier this month that the man burglarized three homes in the Holland Pines neighborhood while residents were sleeping. It was believed he had gotten in through unlocked garage doors.

Police on Wednesday announced the arrest of 24-year-old Drake Eric Hermann. He has been charged with two counts of burglary, grand larceny, attempt to commit noncapital offense, credit card theft and credit card fraud.

Police said numerous Crime Line tips helped detectives catch Hermann.