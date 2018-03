JAMES CITY COUNTY, NC. (WAVY) — James City County Police need the public’s assistance in identifying two women whole shoplifted $800 worth of sunglasses last week.

Police say the women stole three pair of sunglasses from the Sunglass Hut located at 5625 Richmond Road around 2 p.m. on March 16.

A witness said she saw the women leave the area in a red, 4-door vehicle.

If you are able to help identify the women in these photos, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.