In the Audience: Unmasking Domestic Violence

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Transitions Family Violence Services in Newport News helps people in crisis remove themselves from dangerous and life threatening situations. Next month they are going to celebrate the successes of two women who have recently rebuilt their lives with the help of Transitions, and also honor the community organizations who support their mission to free anyone who feels trapped in an abusive relationship.

Transitions Family Violence Services 3rd Annual Champions Unmasking Domestic Violence: A Masquerade and Casino Ball

Saturday, April 21 from 7 p.m.to 11 p.m. at the Marriott City Center in Newport News

For tickets and information, visit TransitionsFVS.org or call (757) 722-2261

If you or a loved one is in crisis, call the Transitions 24-hour Hotline at (757) 723-7774