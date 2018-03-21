Hampton Roads Regional Jail superintendent resigns

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The superintendent of the Hampton Roads Regional Jail is stepping down after a year on the job, citing personal reasons.

Ronaldo D. Myers, who was hired last March to head the jail, says he is returning to South Carolina to be closer to family, according to a release sent out Wednesday.

Lt. Colonel David Hackworth from the Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office has been selected to serve as the jail’s interim superintendent as the Hampton Roads Regional Jail Authority Board searches for Myers’ permanent replacement.

This story will be updated.