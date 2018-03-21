Former IT employee at ODU pleads guilty to child porn charge

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man who was formally employed at Old Dominion University could face up to 20 years in for a child pornography charge.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said 30-year-old Michael Amit pleaded guilty on Tuesday to receipt of child pornography.

Undercover officers found that Amit was sharing images of child abuse using peer-to-peer file-sharing. A search of Amit’s Chesapeake home led to the seizure of thousands of images of videos showing minors being sexually abused.

Amit was employed by ODU Information Technology Services at the time.

Prosecutors say Amit is scheduled to be sentenced June 21.