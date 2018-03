HAMPTON, VA. (WAVY) — Fire crews are at the scene of a townhouse fire on the first block of Hollis Wood Drive in Hampton.

Dispatchers say the call for the fire came in at 7:46 p.m.

Two people had to be taken to the hospital with injuries that are considered life-threatening.

10 Blk Hollis Wood Dr condo fire. https://t.co/GzhMhJf4mk — Hampton VA Fire (@HamptonVAFire) March 22, 2018

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.