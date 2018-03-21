Counting Kindness – Road to Recovery

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – So many lives are touched by cancer. From diagnosis to treatment to recovery, the American Cancer Society (ACS) has a program to assist with all aspects of a person’s journey with the disease – including transportation.

The Road to Recovery is an ACS program that asks volunteers to take cancer patients to and from radiation and/or chemotherapy. Transportation can become a hurdle for people battling cancer. They may not be able to drive themselves and often family members or friends cannot take on the responsibility. Road to Recovery connects well vetted drivers with patients in need of a ride.

Volunteer, Sarah Sweatt is a long time driver with the program. She has more than 300 rides under her belt and she does it all in memory of her daughter, Alison. Her daughter died at the age of 33 from a rare form of breast cancer and she says volunteering with the American Cancer Society has helped her get through the grief. Assisting others in their battle with the disease honors her daughter and Ms. Sweatt encourages others to do the same.

The ACS is looking for additional Road to Recovery drivers. If you would like more information about the program, visit www.cancer.org and search volunteer driver.